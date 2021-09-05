Verso Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $212,981.00 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Verso has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $212,981.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verso has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00153935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00185486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.74 or 0.07832695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,255.12 or 1.00218621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $498.62 or 0.00994350 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

