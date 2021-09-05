VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Sells $651,990.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $651,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,892 shares in the company, valued at $24,317,488.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd B. Strubbe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00.

Shares of VRSN opened at $220.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.25.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $4,544,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in VeriSign by 3.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in VeriSign by 91.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $7,292,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

