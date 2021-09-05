Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,457,000 after acquiring an additional 33,752 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

ORLY stock opened at $584.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $596.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

