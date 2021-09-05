Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,813 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

