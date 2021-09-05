Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after buying an additional 516,571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Synopsys by 19.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,426,000 after purchasing an additional 203,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $336.64 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $340.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.78. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

