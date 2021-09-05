Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $317.64 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.05 and a 200-day moving average of $291.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

