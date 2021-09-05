Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,007,000 after buying an additional 76,025 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,916,000 after buying an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after purchasing an additional 901,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,931 shares during the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $114.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

