Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,581 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

