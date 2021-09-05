Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX opened at $78.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. Yandex has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $79.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YNDX. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

