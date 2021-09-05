Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

VEEV stock opened at $317.64 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

