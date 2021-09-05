Veil One Day Volume Hits $2,043.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Veil has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $2,043.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,431.13 or 1.00051685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00051277 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.77 or 0.01023247 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.92 or 0.00529545 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008188 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.37 or 0.00341976 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00073992 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

