Varta (ETR:VAR1) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $140.45

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €140.45 ($165.24) and traded as low as €133.20 ($156.71). Varta shares last traded at €133.90 ($157.53), with a volume of 123,935 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on VAR1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Varta in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Varta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Varta in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varta presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €102.00 ($120.00).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €140.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €129.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.44.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

