Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Homrich & Berg’s 3rd Largest Position

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.9% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $295,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after buying an additional 827,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,733,000 after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,501,000 after purchasing an additional 110,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,050. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

