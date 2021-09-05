Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

VOOG stock opened at $285.05 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $197.58 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.71.

