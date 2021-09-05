Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Holdings Raised by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Level Four Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Level Four Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 53,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 206,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.28. 40,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,656. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.65. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $114.36 and a 1-year high of $161.52.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.