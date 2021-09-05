Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,230,000 after buying an additional 1,299,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after buying an additional 843,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,435,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 612.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,795,000 after buying an additional 148,776 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,586,000 after buying an additional 100,699 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $212.29 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $212.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.13.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

