Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $93.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

