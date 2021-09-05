Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $11,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VPL traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 524,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,278. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

