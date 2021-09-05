Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,593,000 after acquiring an additional 209,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,781,000 after acquiring an additional 297,774 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

