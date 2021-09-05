VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $94.08 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $95.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.58.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

