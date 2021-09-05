Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 115.3% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after buying an additional 507,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

