Vai (VAI) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. Vai has a total market cap of $81.77 million and $2.12 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001481 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00066761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00153746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.00231252 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.30 or 0.07849252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,613.92 or 0.99586627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.07 or 0.00979989 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

