USDK (USDK) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.66 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, USDK has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.66 million and $134.47 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00152576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00190855 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.41 or 0.07834587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,025.80 or 0.99997499 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.39 or 0.00996234 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

