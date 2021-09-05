US Bancorp DE Sells 358 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $4,043,730.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,356,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,108,368.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,031 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $2,553,897.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,579,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,558,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,392 shares of company stock valued at $71,593,390. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $279.25 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $288.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

