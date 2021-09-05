US Bancorp DE Sells 2,464 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Incyte by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after buying an additional 128,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Shares of INCY opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.71. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $71.91 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

