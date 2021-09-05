US Bancorp DE Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $467.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $494.03 and a 200-day moving average of $493.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

