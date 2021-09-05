US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cloudflare by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

NYSE NET opened at $130.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of -289.86 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $131.59.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,277,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 957,789 shares of company stock worth $103,324,955 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.