Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to report $126.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.00 million and the highest is $127.00 million. Upwork posted sales of $96.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $494.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $493.30 million to $494.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $621.91 million, with estimates ranging from $614.01 million to $629.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $224,891.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at $37,115,933.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,051 shares of company stock worth $2,864,755. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Upwork by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.