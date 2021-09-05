United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $11.75

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $12.53. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 174,500 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UMC shares. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

The company has a market cap of $31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. Equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 70.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,856 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,777,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after buying an additional 331,112 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after buying an additional 5,362,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

