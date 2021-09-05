United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $11.75

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $12.53. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 174,500 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on UMC shares. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.
The company has a market cap of $31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 52.38%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 70.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,856 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,777,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after buying an additional 331,112 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after buying an additional 5,362,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.
About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.