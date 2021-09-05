United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $11.75

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $12.53. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 174,500 shares trading hands.

UMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 130.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 36,117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 18.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,473,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 229,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

