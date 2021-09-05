United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $11.75

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $12.53. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 174,500 shares trading hands.
UMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 52.38%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 130.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 36,117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 18.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,473,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 229,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
