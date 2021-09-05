Unisocks Reaches Market Cap of $37.70 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for about $124,823.06 or 2.41958293 BTC on exchanges. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $37.70 million and $70,320.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unisocks has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

