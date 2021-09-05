Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.15 Million

Analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report sales of $311.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $311.30 million and the lowest is $311.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $348.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,275,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 99,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,336,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 154,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 84,340 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMPQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.