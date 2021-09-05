Ultra Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Ultra has a total market cap of $267.80 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001889 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,136.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $710.67 or 0.01417466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.16 or 0.00632588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.04 or 0.00393007 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005030 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017741 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00030844 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

