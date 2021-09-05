Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,946.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Foundation alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 87.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 505,668 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 40.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after buying an additional 452,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after buying an additional 260,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 27.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 191,460 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.