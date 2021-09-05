UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFPI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.55. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.