UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stake Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,107.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.30. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

In related news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $10,286,250. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

