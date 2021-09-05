UBS Group Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $159.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PVH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global started coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.58.

Shares of PVH opened at $115.18 on Thursday. PVH has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $121.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 138.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,039,000 after purchasing an additional 140,276 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,613,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PVH by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

