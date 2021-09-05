Ubex (UBEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $667,686.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Ubex has a market cap of $1.32 million and $667,686.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ubex has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00016561 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.30 or 0.00493914 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001112 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000746 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

