U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.04). U.S. Well Services reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

USWS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,169. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $78.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 200,909 shares of U.S. Well Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,909. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

