Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,677 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,955,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 137.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.