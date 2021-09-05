Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $2,241,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

