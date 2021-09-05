Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,594. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

