TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 851,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,625. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.