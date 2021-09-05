TRAXIA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $617.00 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, TRAXIA has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $223,818.99 and approximately $617.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAXIA coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00161635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.10 or 0.00226600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.66 or 0.07851606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,182.21 or 0.99657211 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.04 or 0.00987069 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

