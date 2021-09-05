TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

TAC stock remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 147,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,331. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.0361 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 37.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

