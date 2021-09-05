Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001557 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 0% against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $15.61 million and $76,934.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00059849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00014909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00121793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.36 or 0.00798531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048184 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

