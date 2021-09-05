Tornado (TCORE) One Day Volume Tops $2,760.00

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Tornado has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Tornado has a total market cap of $434,649.07 and approximately $2,760.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for $72.44 or 0.00143957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00065017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00158714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00189297 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.25 or 0.07832094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,969.96 or 0.99300953 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $494.47 or 0.00982624 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

