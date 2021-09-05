THORChain (RUNE) Achieves Market Cap of $2.33 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $10.38 or 0.00020682 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $2.33 billion and $66.29 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.18 or 0.00159766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.00228507 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.89 or 0.07902721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,080.53 or 0.99794182 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.49 or 0.00987358 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,060,215 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.