THG (LON:THG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG) traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 652 ($8.52) and last traded at GBX 654 ($8.54). 1,283,220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,172,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 656.50 ($8.58).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of THG from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 599.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 628.53.

In other THG news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61).

THG Company Profile (LON:THG)

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

