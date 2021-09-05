The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,824.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,072.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,453 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 976.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,600 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $78.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 146.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.77. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

